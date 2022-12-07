ICOMOS leadership, foreign cultural heritage experts visit Azerbaijan's Karabakh (PHOTO)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, December 7. The leadership of the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and cultural heritage experts visited Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

The visit took place during the international conference on "The UNESCO conventions' role in preserving cultural values and aspects of improving their application" jointly organized by the Azerbaijani National Commission for UNESCO, the ICOMOS Azerbaijan National Committee, the ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee, and the ADA University.

The delegation was accompanied by Senior Advisor to the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Karabakh Economic Region (except for Shusha) Araz Imanov and the Secretary General of the ICOMOS Azerbaijan National Committee Rashad Aliyev.

The visitors viewed the Imarat complex, the Alley of Martyrs, the ruins of the Aghdam Drama Theater, and the Juma Mosque in the city. The delegation also plans to visit the Shahbulagh Castle and the Giyasli Mosque in Aghdam.

This is the first official visit of the ICOMOS leadership to Azerbaijan.