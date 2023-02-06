Visit to Karabakh causes variety of emotions among travelers - Azerbaijan official

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, February 6. The guests were truly impressed by the visit to Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Senior Advisor to the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Karabakh Economic Region Araz Imanov told Trend.

"Some guests were worried, some expressed delight, and some showed a sense of amazement at the scale of the destruction," he said.

Araz Imanov noted that the guests were shown destroyed towns and villages, Azerbaijani cemeteries, burial sites, mosques, and temples.

"Also, the guests were provided with information about the government's plans to restore the territories," he added.

On February 4, 2023, the sixth trip of the international delegation to the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation took place.

The delegation included tourists and travelers from 12 countries: the US, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Brazil, as well as Russia.

During the trip, the travelers also got acquainted with the acts of vandalism committed by Armenians during the occupation, with the restoration work in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, as well as with the natural beauty of the Karabakh region.