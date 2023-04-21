Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on occasion of Ramadan holiday (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21. In accordance with the plan approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov a series of events were held with regard to the Ramadan holiday in types of troops, the Combined Arms Army, Army Corps, formations and special educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the events, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Motherland was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The graves of Shehids (Martyrs) were visited by the military personnel, the servicemen visited the families of the Shehids (Martyrs) and wounded, inquired about their concerns, presented holiday gifts.

It was emphasized that the Azerbaijani state always pays tribute to the memory of Shehids, and provides great attention and care to their families and relatives.

Speakers at the festive events noted that in Azerbaijan religious values are always protected. It was mentioned that the Ramadan holiday, which is celebrated as a national holiday every year at the state level, strengthens social equality, unity, attachment to national and moral values, and senses of humanism, kindness and compassion.

In a series of events, concert programs were presented at the festive events with the participation of the teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison, culture and art representatives, as well as teams of regional cultural departments.