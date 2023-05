BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijani judoka Rashid Mammadaliyev won a silver medal at the Grand Prix tournament, held in Linz, Austria, Trend reports.

Rashid Mammadaliyev, who competed in the 73 kg weight category, met with Tokhar Butbull from Israel in the final match.

R. Mammadaliyev, who lost to his opponent, finished the tournament with a silver medal.