Azerbaijani boxer reaches final, secures spot for Paris-2024

KRACOW, Poland, June 30. Azerbaijani boxer Muhammad Abdullaev has reached the final and secured a license for Paris-2024, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani boxer Muhammad Abdullaev participated in the semi-final match at the 3rd European Games held in Poland. On his way to the final, Abdullaev, in the weight category of +92 kg, tested his skills against Nelvi Ram Tiaphak from Germany.

The encounter ended with a confident victory for the Azerbaijani boxer. Abdullaev defeated his opponent with a score of 4:1 (29:28, 29:28, 29:28, 30:27, 28:29) and preserved his chances for the championship.

By reaching the final, he also secured a license for the Paris-2024 Summer Olympic Games.