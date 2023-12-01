A look at Azerbaijan's pavilion at COP28 UAE (PHOTO)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, December 1. Azerbaijan is represented for the first time with a pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) opened in Dubai on November 30, Trend reports.

The national pavilion, established through the joint organization of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan within the framework of COP28 which will last until December 12, focuses on the "Pioneering Sustainable Solutions For Climate Resilience" topic.

The interactive pavilion showcases information on Azerbaijan's climate change policy, the government's measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and other related projects.

