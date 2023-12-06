Speech of President Ilham Aliyev wholly stuns - Beijing Institute of Technology researcher

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Rachael Rudolph, Assistant Professor of Social Science and researcher at the Beijing Institute of Technology in Zhuhai, China, told Trend about President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev's speech at the Forum themed "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" has left an indelible impression on him.

Rudolph made the remark on the forum's sidelines.

"President Ilham Aliyev provided detailed responses to all of the questions. Furthermore, he did it in English with no notes. It was outstanding," she said.

The researcher pointed out that it's amazing to be in Baku today and listen to the speech of the head of state.

“I am delighted that the President of the country allocated so much valuable time to meet with academics, experts, and politicians at this forum,” she emphasized.

The forum, co-organized by ADA University and the Center for Analysis of International Relations, has been attended by 60 foreign experts from 30 countries.

