Tremendous work carried out in Azerbaijan liberated territories - Hungary FM Vasa László

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 6. Tremendous work has been done in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Senior Researcher at the Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, Vasa László told Trend.

Vasa delivered his speech on the sidelines of the forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges".

"Azerbaijan's liberated territories have seen tremendous progress. I have strong thoughts and impressions of Karabakh and the nearby liberated regions since I witnessed how everything was destroyed in these areas. I visited Shusha twice, and both times I saw nothing but desolation and ruins. However, I have now seen progress. These places have prospered, with new communities and schools being developed. And it's fantastic that people who had to leave these areas in the past have returned," said Vasa.

He stated that he admires the skills of individuals in charge of these regions because they were able to complete large-scale projects on time and with good quality. Simultaneously, social activities relating to the return of IDPs to their home countries were carried out.

Vasa also emphasized that he was very touched by the fact that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev mentioned Hungary as a reliable ally of Azerbaijan in the EU at the forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges".

"President Ilham Aliyev mentioned Hungary as a reliable ally of Azerbaijan in the EU, while several Western European countries, especially France, adhere to anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric. These countries, from time to time, try to push certain decisions in the European Parliament or the European Commission directed against Azerbaijan. The mention of Hungary by the head of state certainly touched me, given the high level of Hungarian-Azerbaijani relations," he added.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Hungary have established strategic relations.

"Thanks to these strategic ties, we can count on Azerbaijan's support in solving energy-related problems. This is especially important in the context of gas imports, which is very relevant in the period of difficulties related to the war in Ukraine," Vasa commented.

The forum "Karabakh: Back Home After 30 Years. Accomplishments and Challenges" was organized by ADA University jointly with the Center for Analysis of International Relations.

The forum was attended by 60 foreign representatives from 30 countries.

