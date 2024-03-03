Mine blast victim in Azerbaijan's Aghdam reported to be in serious condition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. An Aghdam resident injured by a landmine is scheduled to undergo surgery, said Rasim Abdullayev, a doctor at the Barda Central District Hospital, Trend reports.

"Today at about 11:36 (GMT+4) employees of the emergency department of Aghdam district delivered a 1995-born male to the Barda Central Hospital. The patient was diagnosed with traumatic amputation of both legs. After first aid and examination, the patient was urgently taken to the surgical department. Currently, the patient is being operated on, his condition is assessed as heavy," Abdullayev said.

Earlier, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) reported that a 29-year-old resident was injured as a result of a mine explosion in Ahmadaghaly village of Aghdam district.

