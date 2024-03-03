Azerbaijani Ombudsperson calls on int'l community to put pressure on Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The mines laid on the lands of Azerbaijan by Armenia continue to pose a threat to people's lives, Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva said, Trend reports.

“The next victim of a mine explosion was a civilian who was engaged in agriculture. Thus, on March 3, 2024, as a result of a mine explosion that occurred near Ahmadaghaly village of Aghdam district, a civilian was seriously injured.

As a result of mine explosions since the conclusion of the Second Karabakh War in 2020 until the present, more than 340 of our compatriots have been killed or injured.

The international community must put pressure on the Armenian authorities so that they provide our country with accurate maps of the mined areas,” said Sabina Aliyeva.