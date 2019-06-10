Ambassador: Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit to be held by end of year (PHOTO)

10 June 2019 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 10

By Matanat Nasibova – Trend:

Russia and Azerbaijan are developing relations with the countries of the region, and in this sense, cooperation in the trilateral format of Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran is attractive, Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov told during the press conference held at Trend News Agency.

The Russian diplomat said that a Russia-Azerbaijan-Iran summit is expected by the end of this year.

“It is hard to give an exact date for when the summit will be held. So far, it is known that this event will take place before the end of 2019. This time the tripartite summit will be held in Russia, and as part of the event there will be top-level meetings with the participation of the heads of state,” the Ambassador said.

As is known, the three countries are actively developing the North-South transport corridor, which will make it possible to quickly deliver goods from Russia to the Persian Gulf and back through the territory of Azerbaijan, and all types of transport may be used to this end.

