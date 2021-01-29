EU companies interested in helping to restore Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Jankauskas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.29

By Jeila Aliyeva – Trend:

If Azerbaijan invites European companies to restore the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, then very many of them, most likely, will want to participate in this, Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

Jankauskas made the remark during an online conference.

“There is a lot of work to rebuild the liberated territories, and it will be implemented faster if everyone is involved in it. We are discussing with Azerbaijan general plans and possibilities for the restoration of the liberated lands, which may be done in cooperation with other organizations. EU projects are applicable to the whole country,” Jankauskas said.