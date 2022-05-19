Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan eye signing of draft agreement on transit facilitation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A draft agreement on transit facilitation is expected to be signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan, Deputy Head of the Department for Organization of Customs Control and Trade Facilitation at the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee Samad Garalov said, Trend reports.

Garalov made the remark at a conference on “Development prospects of international road shipments in Azerbaijan” on May 19 in Baku.

According to him, the draft was developed back in 2016 by the customs services of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Kazakhstan with the financial support of the Asian Development Bank.

"This agreement was signed between our country and Georgia. The signing of this agreement by Kazakhstan is expected. Moreover, this system is expected to be launched by the Georgian side from January 1, 2023," the department head noted.

Garalov added that this draft can become competitive among similar initiatives.