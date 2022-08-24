Azerbaijan talks progress on Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 24. The construction of the Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur economic regions, which is one of the road infrastructure projects implemented by instructions of the country’s president, rapidly continues, Trend reports via the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

According to the agency, the highway, originating from the section of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur highway, passing through Shukurbayli village, Jabrayil district, to Hadrut settlement, Khojavand district, has a length of 39.7 kilometers.

The four-lane highway is being built in accordance with the 1st technical category. The roadway is 14 meters.

Currently, on a 30-kilometer section of the road, the construction of a roadbed and road base with a width of 21.5 meters has been completed in accordance with the 1st technical category, and on a 20-kilometer section, work has been completed on laying asphalt concrete pavement.

On the remaining approximately nine-kilometer section of the road, the roadway has been built taking into account the standard width, on the 700-m section, the construction of a new roadway continues using a method that takes into account the conditions of mountainous terrain with difficult terrain.

As part of the project, construction work was completed on 37 round pipes, nine rectangular water overpasses, seven underpasses and reserve overpasses in order to reduce the negative impact on the environment.

The project also includes the construction of six road bridges at 2, 19, 20, 27, 31 and 39-km sections of the road. The construction of bridges at the 2, 19, 20 and 39-km sections has already been completed, as well as the construction of concrete barriers at the 8-km section of the road.

Construction work is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the ‘Construction Norms and Rules’ under the direct control of the leadership of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads. The construction of the road is planned to be completed in 2023.

The highway passes through the territory of the liberated Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts. The road covers about 20 settlements in these districts, including Hadrut and Jabrayil city.