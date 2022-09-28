Azerbaijan to succeed in meeting majority of local demand for wheat

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan's annual demand for wheat constitutes nearly 1.2 million tons, Head of Division of Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency Amir Mammadov said, Trend reports.

According to him, local wheat production satisfies around 25 percent of the country's needs.

"Azerbaijan imports 1-1.1 million tons of wheat every year. In our opinion, after launching wheat production in liberated Karabakh, local production will be able to cover up to half of the demand for it, thereby reducing wheat imports," Mammadov added.