New services in Karabakh, East Zangezur added to Azerbaijan's index of structures set up by state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a Decree amending the unified list established for the state bodies, state-owned and controlled legal entities, and public legal entities, set up on behalf of the state, Trend reports.

According to the decision, the code of the Agrarian Insurance Fund (12-9/) has also been added to this list.

In addition, the following services section is included in the above-mentioned list:

- 17-1 / Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No. 1 of the East Zangazur Economic Region

- 17-2 / Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of the Karabakh Economic Region.

This ordinance entered into force on January 1, 2023.