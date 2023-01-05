Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
New services in Karabakh, East Zangezur added to Azerbaijan's index of structures set up by state

Economy Materials 5 January 2023 13:55 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 5. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has signed a Decree amending the unified list established for the state bodies, state-owned and controlled legal entities, and public legal entities, set up on behalf of the state, Trend reports.

According to the decision, the code of the Agrarian Insurance Fund (12-9/) has also been added to this list.

In addition, the following services section is included in the above-mentioned list:

- 17-1 / Restoration, Construction, and Management Service No. 1 of the East Zangazur Economic Region

- 17-2 / Restoration, Construction, and Management Service of the Karabakh Economic Region.

This ordinance entered into force on January 1, 2023.

