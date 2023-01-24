FAO, Azerbaijan to sign second phase of partnership program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO) and Azerbaijan are working in eight different areas as part of the cooperation program, said Assistant to the Representative of the FAO in Azerbaijan Bariz Mehdiyev during a regional workshop dedicated to the joint activities of FAO representative offices in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to him, the signing of the second phase of the partnership program between FAO and Azerbaijan is expected this year.

"I would like to note that we have established close cooperation with the Ministries of Agriculture, and Ecology of Azerbaijan, as well as with the Food Safety Agency. We are working with the agency on projects aimed at ensuring food safety in Azerbaijan. Also, we have joint projects with the aforementioned ministries," he added.

