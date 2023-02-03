Azerbaijan, ACWA Power sign agreement on offshore wind power project (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Chairman of Board of Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power Mohammed Abdullah Rashid Abunayan have signed a cooperation agreement within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council 9th Ministerial Meeting and the Green Energy Advisory Council 1st Ministerial Meeting held in Baku, Trend reports.

The agreement envisages the implementation of a 1.5 GW offshore wind power project in Azerbaijan.

According to Shahbazov, partnership with ACWA Power is expanding through projects on wind power plants with a total capacity of 2.5 GW and the creation of battery energy storage systems for the first time in our country.

"These projects are further contributions to the implementation of the state policy on the development of Azerbaijan as a country of "green growth" and supplier of green energy. Our joint activity with ACWA Power is of importance for reducing carbon emissions and accelerating the energy transition, as well as ensuring new capacities for the planned green energy corridor from the Caspian to Europe," the minister said.

As Mohammad Abunayyan, Chairman of ACWA Power, added, Azerbaijan continues to maintain an upward trajectory towards a cleaner, more sustainable future under the guidance of its wise and forward-thinking leadership.

"At ACWA Power we greatly value our relationship with our Azerbaijani partners and with the signing of the new agreements today, we are excited to expand our role in accelerating the nation’s energy transformation," he added.

Meanwhile, the cooperation is currently underway with ACWA Power on the construction of the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind power plant.