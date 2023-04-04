Azerconnect is recognized as a Top Employer of Azerbaijan

Azerconnect was awarded a certificate of Top Employer 2023 in Azerbaijan by the Top Employer Institute.

This prestigious award by the Top Employer Institute proves the company's strong commitment to the business world, as well as the excellence of the company's human resources policies and practices.

Azerconnect was evaluated by the Top Employer Institute in the field of human resources in 6 categories consisting of 20 topics, including business and human strategy, work environment, talent attraction, learning, diversity, equality and inclusion, well-being, and more.

“We managed to achieve considerable success in our business activities and brought a number of innovations in our country, mainly through the application of the latest innovations in human capital management. I am pleased that the efforts we have made to make our company a better workplace have been evaluated by the Top Employer Institute and we have been awarded a prestigious award", said Emil Masimov, Chief Executive Officer of Azerconnect.

"At Azerconnect, we follow the best practices applying high standards in the field of Human Resources and providing decent working conditions for our employees. Therefore, we strive to contribute to the continuous development of our employees with flexible working conditions, professional development, career opportunities, inclusive work environment, leadership, and other programs. We are proud to be recognized as the best employer in Azerbaijan by the Top Employer Institute. This certificate is proof that our activity is based on the best international practices", stated Matanat Babayeva, Chief Human Resources Officer at Azerconnect.

“Exceptional times bring out the best in people and organizations. And we have witnessed this in our Top Employers Certification Programme this year. With its excellent HR strategy, policy, and practices Azerconnect company proves its commitment for the building of a better work place for employees and demonstrates that the company prioritizes the development and well-being of people. By doing so, they collectively enrich the world of work. We are proud to announce and celebrate this year’s group of leading people-oriented employers", noted David Plink, Chief Executive Officer of the Top Employer Institute.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices, helping accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Institute Certification Programme, participating companies can be validated, certified, and recognized as an employer of choice. Established over 30 years ago, Top Employers Institute has certified 2 053 organizations in 121 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 9.5 million employees globally.

Azerconnect is the country's first B2B (Business to Business) company that provides various services in the dynamically developing ICT and high-tech fields.

Azerconnect is part of NEQSOL Holding international group of companies.