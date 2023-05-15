Record number of companies to take part in agricultural exhibition in Baku - official (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. A record number of participants will take part in the agricultural exhibition in Azerbaijan's Baku, Head of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan Togrul Gafarbayli said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a press conference dedicated to the 16th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition (Caspian Agro) and the 28th International Food Industry Exhibition (InterFood Azerbaijan).

He noted that for the first time a stand of the Ministry of Agriculture of Nakhchivan will be installed at the exhibition.

"Regional groups from Belarus, Georgia, Germany, Italy, Russia, Sri Lanka, and the USA are expected to participate. Nine countries will be represented by national stands. 71 percent of the exhibitors are international companies," he said.

A total of 479 companies from 31 countries will take part in the exhibitions, Gafarbeyli said.

The 16th International Exhibition of Agricultural Products, the 28th Exhibition of the International Food Industry and the 14th International Exhibition of Hotel and Restaurant Business are scheduled for May 17-19.