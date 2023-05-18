PASHA Bank provides financial support to clients operating in liberated territories of Azerbaijan - CEO

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
18 May 2023
Sadraddin Aghjayev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. PASHA Bank has provided financial support to clients operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in the amount of 132 million manat ($77.6 million), Javid Guliyev, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of the bank, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, support was also provided to startup projects.

"For the first time in Azerbaijan, a financial instrument for leasing real estate has been launched. Also in 2022, special bank cards were introduced for customers in the industrial sector," he said.

