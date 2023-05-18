PASHA Bank provides financial support to clients operating in liberated territories of Azerbaijan - CEO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. PASHA Bank has provided financial support to clients operating in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan in the amount of 132 million manat ($77.6 million), Javid Guliyev, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of the bank, said at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2022, Trend reports.

According to Guliyev, support was also provided to startup projects.

"For the first time in Azerbaijan, a financial instrument for leasing real estate has been launched. Also in 2022, special bank cards were introduced for customers in the industrial sector," he said.

Will be updated