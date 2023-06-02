Slovakia contributes to development of start-ups in Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge (V4ATB) will contribute to the development of the potential of young startup creators in Azerbaijan, Ambassador of Slovakia Milan Lajcak said, Trend reports.

Lajcak made the remark during 'V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge Grande Finale' event.

"The first aspect of the V4ATB program is the development of the potential of young people. Fresh ideas are not always enough, and our project will help young start-up creators to put them into practice," he noted. "The second aspect of the program is communication. This aspect is important, because without a developed connection, countries and regions will be isolated."

According to him, the third aspect of the program is the development of innovations and technologies.

He added that Tech Bridge serves as a 'bridge' to attract experience from other countries for the development of start-ups in Azerbaijan.

The V4ATB project was initiated by the Embassy of Poland in Baku and received funding from the International Visegrad (V4) Fund.

The initiative has been implemented since February 2022 by a Consortium of Startup Hub Poland Foundation (Poland, project leader), AI Startup Incubator (Czech Republic), CEU iLab (Hungary), CIVITTA (Slovakia) and IdealHub Innovation and Technology Center from Azerbaijan with a number of supporting Azerbaijani partners, including the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) and Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA).

The goal of the 18-month V4-Azerbaijan Tech Bridge project is to establish and enhance cooperation between Visegrad Group (Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia) and Azerbaijan in the sphere of innovation by linking startup ecosystem players like innovation hubs, private investors, venture capital funds and innovation-seeking corporations from the EU with the potential of Azerbaijani startups and innovators.