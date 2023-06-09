Wheat becomes most subsidized crop of agriculture in Azerbaijan - PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. Wheat has become the most subsidized crop of agriculture in Azerbaijan in recent years, taking into account external challenges, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov said during the Eurasian Congress - 2023, which is being held in Sochi (Russia), Trend reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers adopted an order to increase the level of self-sufficiency of food wheat and create state support for local producers in June 2022. We have increased the number of subsidies for each ton of flour and products made of flour sold on the domestic market. Wheat imports have also been increased, and the production and sale of wheat flour and bread are exempt from VAT," he said.

According to the PM, large grain importers are given loans at very low-interest rates.

"Azerbaijan imports wheat in quite serious volumes. The main suppliers are Russia and Kazakhstan. Measures are also being taken to increase the size of the state grain fund and the formation of food security," Asadov said.