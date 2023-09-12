Azerbaijan announces volume of foreign direct investment for 2Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Foreign direct investment (FDI) in Azerbaijan amounted to $3 billion in the second quarter of 2023, said director of the Central Bank's Statistics Department Samir Nasirov at a media briefing, Trend reports.

"The total amount of FDI attracted to the non-oil sector is $717 million (a year-on-year decrease of 35 percent). The top five leading countries in terms of FDI in Azerbaijan's economy include: the UK - $896 million, Türkiye - $575 million, Cyprus - $385 million, Russia - $245 million," he said.

