BP appoints new VP legal for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. BP has appointed Elyar Aliyev to the role of vice president legal for the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT) region, effective November 1, 2023, a source at BP told Trend.

In this role, Elyar Aliyev becomes a member of the AGT regional leadership team and will be leading the AGT regional legal team based in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

He is succeeding Yvonne McAllister, who is repatriating to the UK. Aliyev becomes the first national head of legal for BP in Azerbaijan.

Aliyev has over 23 years of deep legal experience in oil and gas industry. He joined BP in 2009 in Baku where he initially supported the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field and led the legal support for BP’s regional exploration activities, including the execution of the Shafag-Asiman, shallow water Absheron Peninsula and D230 exploration block production sharing agreements.

In 2013, he was seconded to BP’s central exploration legal team in London, where he was supporting BP’s new country access opportunities in various parts of the world. Since 2018, he has been leading the legal support to the Shah Deniz and Southern Gas Corridor projects.

Prior to BP, Aliyev worked for Nobel Oil (now Nobel Energy, part of NEQSOL Holding) where he was responsible for overseeing legal affairs of the group of companies operating in a wide range of industries such as oilfield services, engineering and construction, and telecommunications. Before that, he led the legal work for Salyan Oil, one of the largest onshore operators in Azerbaijan.

In addition, Aliyev received a Master's degree (with honors) at the Faculty of International Law and International Relations of Baku State University. He is also a graduate of the BPP University Law School in the UK.

Aliyev was awarded a Certificate of Honor by the President of SOCAR for special services in the development of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan in 2022.

He is married and has two children.

