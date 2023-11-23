Cargo transit from Azerbaijan through Tajikistan is one of promising areas of co-op — deputy minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. One of the promising areas of cooperation is the transit of goods from Azerbaijan to China through Tajikistan, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Solehzoda Ashurboy Abdulvahid told Trend.

"We also see the potential for cooperation in the transit of goods from Tajikistan through Azerbaijan to European countries. Tajikistan is striving to become a transit country. Tajikistan is located on part of the Silk Road, and supports China's "One Belt, One Road" initiative. Tajikistan's location is favorable for the transit of goods to China, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and other countries," the deputy minister said.

He also highlighted Tajikistan's growth opportunities in the textile, agricultural and food industries, mining, and exploration of mineral resources, noting that these areas may be particularly interesting to investors from Azerbaijan.

In addition, the deputy minister noted the importance of the implementation of investments for the distribution of aluminum in Tajikistan, the export of aluminum from Tajikistan to Azerbaijan and the export of alumina.

He also said that an important aspect of cooperation is the support of benefits for the transit of goods, especially aluminum and concentrates from Tajikistan through the territory of Azerbaijan.

The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan amounted to $4.5 million from January through September 2023, an increase of 15.01 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($3.9 million).