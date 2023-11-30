Azerbaijan discloses future pillars of its digital economy strategy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan's digital economy plan will be built around two key pillars, Azerbaijan's First Deputy Economy Minister Elnur Aliyev said at the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

"Our digital economy plan will be built around two fundamental pillars: increasing the digitization of current sectors. This means using digital technologies to digitize critical sectors of the economy and deriving value from new digital firms. We'll focus on developing new businesses that generate value through digital applications," the official explained.

According to him, the second pillar is expanding the rights and opportunities of citizens through digital skills.

"We intend to increase GDP development by expanding digital literacy across all age groups. To achieve these objectives, we will improve the efficiency of government operations through the use of digital technologies. In addition, we want to invest in national innovations. We appreciate the significance of embracing new technologies and closely monitoring worldwide changes," Aliyev noted.

"In the future, we will collaborate with many stakeholders in the country to study technologies such as generating local generative artificial intelligence and constructing a digital twin of our pilot cities. These advancements are critical to our progress," he concluded.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

