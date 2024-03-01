Transfer your loans to Kapital Bank and benefit from more advantageous opportunities

Kapital Bank offers a “Refinance” loan opportunity to customers with existing loan obligations in other banks. This allows for the reduction of loan interest rates and monthly payment volumes for individuals with loan obligations by transferring their existing loans obligations from other banks to Kapital Bank.

At the same time, within the framework of these opportunities, individuals receiving salaries or retirement pensions with Kapital Bank's or another bank's card can use cash loans up to 50,000 AZN with a term of up to 59 AZN. You can visit your nearest branch of Kapital Bank to get advantageous opportunities of campaign.

For more information: https://kbl.az/hrrh

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.