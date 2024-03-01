Azerbaijan and EU to co-op on offshore wind energy - minister (UPDATED)

details added, headline changed, first pub. 19:00

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan and the EU will cooperate in the field of offshore wind energy, said Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, during the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

The minister highlighted that positive discussions took place during the meeting, affirming the promising outlook for the development of these two energy components.

According to him, the attendance of delegations from 23 countries at the South Gas Corridor meeting underscores Azerbaijan's crucial role in ensuring energy security for the European Union

"It marked the largest gathering in the event's history, with the highest attendance of energy companies and international financial institutions. Today's sixth ministerial meeting on the establishment of the Azerbaijan-EU Green Corridor witnessed crucial decisions being made," he said.

The Minister highlighted that comprehensive talks also took place regarding Azerbaijan's initiatives for offshore wind energy development, culminating in a decision to collaborate in this direction.

The 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting were held in Baku today. The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 countries, 6 international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other dignitaries from Azerbaijan and European Union countries.

