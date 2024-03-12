Central Asia, Azerbaijan offer ideal ground for logistics companies...... (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Central Asia and Azerbaijan are ideal for logistics companies, said Alport Baku Trade Manager Hakki Ozer during the event dedicated to the presentation of Albayrak Holding's activities, Trend reports.

"We arrived here about eighteen months ago. In the early months of researching and examining the Central Asia and Azerbaijan region, I concluded that it is an ideal site for the formation and expansion of freight forwarding and logistics enterprises. Unquestionably, the region has shown outstanding dynamism and promise for the expansion of the business," he said.

During July 2022, Albayrak secured the operating rights for the development of the Port of Baku, situated at the intersection of the contemporary Silk Road and key transportation corridors, serving as the largest intermodal logistics hub in the heart of Eurasia. According to the agreement, Albayrak Group has assumed control over the management of Ro-Ro terminals, containers, and fertilizer operations.

Leveraging Alport's extensive global logistics expertise, the heightened cargo flow from Central Asia to Europe and Türkiye will augment traffic. Simultaneously, the implementation of contemporary logistics solutions will ensure agile operations, further enhancing Azerbaijan's economy by boosting port traffic and adding value.