Kazakstan's Astana to host first meeting of CAREC working group on climate.......(UPDATE)

TBILISI, Georgia, May 4. The first meeting of the CAREC working group on climate change will be held in Astana on May 29, Head of ADB's regional cooperation department for Central and West Asia Lyaziza Sabyrova said during the briefing at ADB's annual meeting in Tbilisi on May 4, Trend reports.

“The CAREC Climate Change Working Group was formed in April 2024, comprising members from countries and development partners,” she said.

Sabyrova recalled that the establishment of the working group was endorsed by CAREC countries at the 22nd Ministerial Conference in November 2023 in Tbilisi, Georgia.

“The vision of the working group urges sharing best practices identification of priority sectors for adaptation and mitigation mobilization of climate finance promotion of a unified CAREC voice on the global climate agenda,” the ADB representative added.

The meeting of the Board of Governors started today. The opening marks the official start of the annual meeting. It is attended by distinguished guest from the host country.

To note, the theme of the 57th Annual Meeting, to be held May 2-5, is Bridge to the Future.

The Annual Meeting is an opportunity for ADB Governors to address development issues and challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region. Several thousand participants regularly join the meeting, including finance ministers, central bank governors, senior government officials, representatives of the private sector, international and civil society organizations, youth, academia, and the media.

