Azerbaijan reveals nation's gas export volume in 4M2025 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13.​ Azerbaijan produced 9.1 million tons of oil (including condensate) from January through April 2025 according to the operational data.

The data obtained by Trend from the Ministry of Energy shows that 5.3 million tons of the above total volume came from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, 1.3 million tons (condensate) - Shah Deniz, and 0.2 million tons (condensate) - Absheron field. SOCAR's oil production (including condensate) amounted to 2.3 million tons.

During this period, 7.8 million tons of oil (including condensate) were exported. Of this volume, 6.6 million tons went to the consortium, 1 million tons to SOCAR, and 0.2 million tons to the Absheron field.

The volume of daily oil production (including condensate) in April of this year was 75,100 tons (566 thousand barrels). Of these, 61,600 tons (455,000 barrels) were crude oil, 13,500 tons (111,000 barrels) - condensate.

The volume of oil refining amounted to 1.8 million tons.

From January through April 2025, Azerbaijan produced 16.7 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas were produced in the country. Of this volume, 4.5 bcm fell to ACG, nine bcm to Shahdeniz, 0.5 bcm to Absheron field, and about 2.7 bcm to SOCAR.

During this period, roughly four bcm of gas made its way to Europe, while 3.1 bcm found a home in Türkiye, including 1.9 bcm via TANAP, and 0.9 bcm headed over to Georgia.

Since commissioning of the ACG and Shah Deniz fields until May 1, 2025, about 656.8 million tons of oil (including condensate) and 480 bcm of gas were produced. 606.9 million tons of oil and 234.2 bcm of gas were produced from the ACG field, and about 49.9 million tons of condensate and 245.8 bcm of gas were produced from Shah Deniz. By May 1, 2025, approximately 654.9 million tons of oil and 176.5 bcm of gas were exported.

