Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan in Yandex.ru search engine prevented

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 29

Trend:

Thanks to the efforts of State Committee for Work with the Azerbaijani Diaspora, the disinformation about Azerbaijan in the Yandex.ru search engine owned by Russia was removed from the engine, the committee said in a message Nov. 29.

After the committee received information about this, Azerbaijani diaspora organizations operating in Moscow were given certain instructions to prevent the provocation.

In this regard, Chairman of the organization “Azerbaijan Community of Moscow” Shamil Tagiyev asked Azerbaijani compatriots in social networks to appeal to the Yandex leadership.

Thanks to protests by diaspora organizations and the compatriots, the disinformation about Azerbaijan was removed from the search engine.

The Yandex voice search engine for smartphones contained false information, the Azerbaijani lands in the search results were indicated as the territories of Turkey and Armenia.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

