SME development centers to be created in Azerbaijan

21 June 2019 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) is working to create development centers, Chairman of the agency Orkhan Mammadov said at the forum “Educational Business Forum - Current Situation and Prospects” organized by the agency, Trend reports.

He said that the centers will promote the integration of scientific innovations in business and business needs in educational institutions, playing the role of a bridge between scientific and educational institutions and SMEs.

Mammadov noted that as part of creating centers with educational institutions, the agency is open to new proposals.

