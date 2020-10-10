Fake Instagram accounts umder the name of Azerbaijani MoD debunked
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10
Trend:
Armenia created fake Instagram accounts using the name of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Ministry.
The Ministry urged citizens, social media users, and media representatives not to refer to the following accounts and to report these profiles:
https://www.instagram.com/p/ByzdKPXgni4
https://www.instagram.com/mudafie_nazirliyi
https://www.instagram.com/mudafienazirliyiresmi
The official Instagram account of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan can be accessed by the following link:: https://www.instagram.com/azerbaijan_mod.
