Assistant to Azerbaijani president comments on photo of Armenia's defense minister together with Armenian soldiers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan made a statement on the photo of Armenia's defense minister together with the Armenian soldiers released by Armenian Defense Ministry, Trend reports citing Hajiyev’s Twitter.

“A barefoot Armenian soldier sitting next to the minister, wearing a military uniform identical to the one used by the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has raised serious suspicions. Several minutes later. Armenia's Defense Ministry's press service had deleted those photos from the official accounts,” Hajiyev said.

Furthermore, he noted, international media has distributed credible news, citing intelligence information regarding the deployment of PKK terrorists to Azerbaijan's occupied city of Shusha and them being dressed in military attire used by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

“We wish to remind that most recently, Armenia had released an utterly unprofessional fake video regarding foreign mercenaries in uniforms of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, alleging that mercenaries were fighting on Azerbaijan's side. With regret, we must note that some reputable media outlets have also chosen to refer to such fake information without fact-checking,” he wrote.

“An Armenian soldier in the military uniform of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan sitting next to Armenia's defense minister is proof that the Defense Ministry of Armenia is overseeing the production of such Bollywood style fake movies,” Hajiyev said.

He said that the staging of the alleged murder of two Armenian military prisoners in the Hadrut district area 15 also a product of the rich creative capability of Armenia's Defense Ministry and its subordinate structures.

“It is very deplorable that BBC’s online resource, through an Armenian author, had allowed such fake facts to gain the spotlight. Armenia's leadership and the criminal junta regime recognize no moral-ethical boundaries. The Armenian side may also dress the PKK terrorists and Armenian soldiers in military uniforms of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, organize perpetration of military crimes against the civilian Armenian population and then mobilize all their propaganda resources, attempting to put the responsibility on Azerbaijan. In the meantime, the PKK terrorists, eliminated in combat, while dressed in military uniform of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, can allegedly be presented as mercenaries fighting on Azerbaijan's behalf,” he said.

“We recall very well the fact that in 1988. Armenia's intelligence agencies, aided by the USSR's Committee of State Security, through an Armenian criminal Eduard Grigoryan, had organized pogroms of the civilian Armenian population in Sumgait and later blamed Azerbaijan for that. We call on the Armenian civilian population in Azerbaijan’s occupied territories to remain vigilant against such potential provocations by Armenia's armed forces and the criminal junta regime and stay away from military facilities. As the Commander-in-Chief. President llham Aliyev stated it. Azerbaijan has no issue with the civilian Armenian population. We are ready to extend all the necessary humanitarian support, based on humanism principles and the Geneva conventions, to the civilian population and the Armenian servicemen willing to cross into the territories under the control of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan,” Hajiyev said.