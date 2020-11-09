Armenia admits complete loss of control over Azerbaijani Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Armenia has recognized the complete loss of control over Azerbaijani Shusha city, which has been liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports referring to the Armenian media.

"War is a difficult military action, in which there are no guarantees of either success or failure," so-called "press secretary" of the illegal regime created in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Vahram Poghosyan said.

“We must admit, unfortunately, that up till now, failures still accompany us,” Poghosyan said. “Shusha city is completely out of our control.”

Poghosyan stressed that the Azerbaijani troops are located in the vicinity of Khankendi city.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.