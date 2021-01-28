OSCE MG co-chairs intend to visit Karabakh region - Russian Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 28
Trend:
A trip to Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region has been included in the plans of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing, Trend reports.
"The dates of this visit have not yet been determined,” Zakharova said. “The details are now being agreed with all interested parties."
