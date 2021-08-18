Azerbaijan didn't shoot at Armenian fire truck - MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.18

Trend:

Azerbaijan didn’t shoot at the Armenian fire truck, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said, Trend reports on Aug.18.

The ministry made the statement commenting on the information of the Armenian media that allegedly on August 17, at 20:40 (GMT +4), units of the Azerbaijani army opened fire on a fire truck which arrived to extinguish the fire.

According to the ministry, the fire broke out at about 18:00 on a pasture in the foothills of the village of Gaibaly in Azerbaijan’s territory, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, and Azerbaijani units saw it from their positions in this direction.

The peacekeepers were immediately informed of the fire in order to extinguish it and prevent its spread.

"We declare that the information disseminated by the opposite side that our units allegedly opened fire in this direction, in particular, at a fire engine, is a lie, and this fact was also not recorded by the Russian peacekeepers," concluded the ministry.