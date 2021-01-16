Azercell’s Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics provided free medical service to the hundreds of residents in 2020! (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Azercell's Mobile Eye and Mobile Dental Clinics continued their activities in 2020. The doctors of the clinics, established upon the initiative and support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, which always attaches great importance to social projects, visited hundreds of boarding schools, orphanages and low-income families across the country during tense global backdrop due to coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In September, Azercell's Mobile Eye Clinic provided free medical services to infants and people with disabilities by visiting the Nur orphanage in Shusha settlement of Sabunchu district, Public Union of Disabled People in Yasamal District and the Community-Based Social Rehabilitation Center for children in Khachmaz district.

On the occasion of 8th October - World Sight Day, Azercell's Mobile Eye Clinic arranged free eye examinations and treatments for the families of the soldiers who struggled for the integrity of our motherland and became martyrs, participans and veterans of the First Karabakh War, as well as for the refugees and internally displaced persons (IDP), who have been deprived from their permanent residence for almost 30 years.

On November 24, the clinic visited the Gobu Park settlement for IDPs. During the social campaign implemented by joint participation of “Azercell Telecom” LLC, Representation of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Azerbaijan, the State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons and the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union, doctors of Azercell's Mobile Eye Clinic realized optometric examinations for the residents. The high-quality optical glasses donated by the Japanese company Fuji Optical through UNHCR office in Azerbaijan were distributed to the visually impaired people.

Azercell's Mobile Eye Clinic, which provided free eye examinations and treatment to 161 people in 2020, has served 7,125 citizens during its 9-year operation.

Moreover, equipped with the latest equipment, Azercell's Mobile Dental Clinic examined and treated more than 200 patients in Pirallahi settlement in August and September. The clinic, which has been operating since 2010, has served a total of 8,006 people over the past 10 years.

It should be noted that examination and treatment in both clinics are carried out by doctors of the “Caspian Compassion Project” Public Union with the support of “Azercell Telecom” LLC.

For more information, please contact [email protected]



