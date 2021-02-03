Nar continues to support education during the social isolation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

Trend:

Attaching special attention to the further development of education in the country, Nar supports students and schoolchildren who continue their education through alternative channels during the pandemic. Thus, the mobile operator provides communication support to "Dərs vaxtı" TV program, a special project of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, providing live lessons on TV for students with limited access to the Internet during the lockdown.

The curriculum covers all subjects taught at school, and these TV lessons provide students with a unique opportunity to learn topics from anywhere in the country from the most qualified teachers. Classes can be watched every day of the week on "Mədəniyyət" and "ARB Günəş" TV channels. The daily lesson schedule can be found here.

It should be noted that in order to support the sustainability of education during the pandemic, Nar has introduced an affordable Internet package “TƏHSİL+”, which allows schoolchildren and students, as well as teachers to join online classes.