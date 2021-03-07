4 terrorists killed in security forces operations in NW Pakistan

Four terrorists including three terrorist commanders were killed in two separate security forces operations in Pakistan's northwestern tribal districts of North Waziristan and South Waziristan, an army statement said on Sunday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The security forces conducted the operations on intelligence tip-off in the districts located along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations said in the statement.

During intense exchanges of fire, four terrorists were killed including three commanders with different factions of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, the statement said.