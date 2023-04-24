Criminal case opened on fact of explosion in Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. On April 24, at about 19:00 (GMT+4), the Bilasuvar District Prosecutor's Office received information about an explosion in a residential building at the address: Heydar Aliyev Avenue, 5, Bilasuvar District, Trend reports citing Prosecutor's Office.

Employees of the prosecutor's office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Internal Affairs were involved in the scene, and the necessary measures are currently being taken.

According to the initial version, the cause of the explosion was a gas leak.

Two people have been rescued and hospitalized so far. Search and rescue work continues.

On this fact, the Bilasuvar District Prosecutor's Office initiated a criminal case under article 314.2 of the Criminal Code (negligence that entailed grave consequences) and a preliminary investigation is underway.