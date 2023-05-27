ANAMA reports on condition of victim in explosion in Azerbaijan’s Terter

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. An employee of a construction company who entered the danger zone in the direction of the village of Sugovushan in the Terter district came close to an unknown explosive device, which resulted in an explosion, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

As a result of the explosion a civilian, Masim Askerov, born 1986, was injured. The victim was hospitalized, he underwent traumatic amputation of four fingers of his left hand. His life is not in danger

The agency once again urges citizens not to enter dangerous areas and not to touch unfamiliar objects.