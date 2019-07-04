Regular session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee underway in Baku

4 July 2019 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Parallel sessions continue in Baku as part of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Trend reports.

At the first meeting dedicated to the activities of the committee, it was announced that every year the committee is chaired by one of 21 member countries. The committee meeting is held once a year.

It was reported that 1,092 monuments in 134 countries have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. The meeting participants discussed the state of affairs in the field of conservation of these monuments.

It was noted that call centers and two e-mail addresses of the committee are operating. All inquiries received in the structure are given detailed replies.

During the event, information was presented on the projects of the committee, implemented in recent years in various countries, and future plans.

The plenary meeting discussions were held on the preservation of religious and historical monuments. Reports on the work done in this area in different countries were heard.

At another meeting with the participation of member countries, budget issues were considered. Issues related to expenditures and the financial fund for the preservation of cultural heritage were discussed and reports of the working groups were heard.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is held till July 10, 2019.

