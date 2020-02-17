Azerbaijani CEC makes statement on halting election results at some polling stations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Even if the voting results in Azerbaijan are canceled in all polling stations where video footage in connection with violations were shot and spread on social networks, this will not affect the general parliamentary election results, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.

Panahov made the remark in Baku at the CEC meeting, Trend reports on Feb. 17.

The CEC chairman stressed that these video footages were shot in about three percent of polling stations.

“Sometimes people think that there were violations at all polling stations in the country, but that's not true,” Panahov said. “Of course, such negative cases are undesirable. Bu I always say that all negative cases will be thoroughly considered in accordance with the legislation and the measures will be taken against the offenders.”

The parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on February 9.