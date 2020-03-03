Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli highway
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated Shamkir-Abbasli-Narimanli highway.
Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the president of the conducted work.
President Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the highway.
