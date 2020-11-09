Sister of former Armenian defense minister Arutunyan lives in Azerbaijan - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

The sister of the former Armenian defense minister Arutunyan lives in Azerbaijan. If you would like we can organize the meeting with her, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to the BBC News, Trend reports.

“There are many Armenians who live here and we know that they are Armenians. And by the way, I can tell you, not many people know that the sister of the former Armenian defense minister Arutunyan lives in Azerbaijan. If you would like we can organize the meeting with her,” the head of state said.