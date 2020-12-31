Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are unshakable, eternal - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 31

Trend:

Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are unshakable and eternal, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey Hulusi Akar, Trend reports.

“During the war, this great political and moral support gave us additional strength. The whole world saw again that Turkish-Azerbaijani unity and brotherhood are unshakable and eternal, and we stand by each other every day – both on good and difficult days. At the same time, we are rightly pleased with the growing power of Turkey in other parts of the world, especially in 2020 when Turkey gained a say on many issues. I have said many times that Turkey's strength is our strength and we are stronger together. I am confident that all our plans for next year will be implemented,” Azerbaijani president said.

“This year is of special importance for us. It will forever go down in the history of Azerbaijan as a year of great Victory. Many years of occupation have come to an end. Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity, expelled the aggressor from the occupied territories and restored justice, historical justice and international law,” the head of state said.