Israel-Azerbaijan association sends letter to int'l organizations due to 29th anniversary of Khojaly genocide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The Board of the international association Israel-Azerbaijan “AzIz” sent a letter to international organizations on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the organization told Trend.

“On the night of 25–26 February 1992, we witnessed a state-sanctioned incitement to hate and genocide. At the result of this terrible act committed against the civilians of the town of Khojaly in Nagorno-Karabakh, claimed the lives of 613 fleeing civilians – mainly elderly people, women and children. Therefore, Azerbaijani people over the world, together with international supporters of human rights, commemorate the Khojaly Genocide victims each year on 26 February,” the letter said.

“Let there be no misunderstanding – Armenia committed the crime of incitement to genocide prohibited under the Genocide Convention of 1951. Yet not one state party to the Genocide Convention has undertaken its mandated legal obligation to hold Armenia to account. We sincerely hope that the signatory countries will finally demonstrate their willingness to bring the criminals to justice. Moreover, the genocide of Azerbaijanis in Khojaly succeeded not only because of the state-sanctioned culture of hate, but also due to the crime of indifference and conspiracies of silence. It sounds really harsh, but indifference in the face of evil constitutes acquiescence,” the letter said.

“The perpetrators of the crimes committed in Khojaly and elsewhere during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories from 1988–94 both continue to enjoy impunity and are glorified in Armenia, in defiance of international law and human rights. We urge the international community not to stay silent, to condemn and make the Khojaly Genocide executors accountable for committed atrocities,” the letter said.

“On this Khojaly Remembrance Day, we invite you to study the Khojaly Genocide in all its aspects, to commit to throw light on the still obscured shadows of this war crime, plant the seeds of a better future amidst the soil of a bitter past, remember the victims who perished, respect the survivors still with us, and reaffirm humanity’s common aspiration for mutual understanding and justice,” the letter said.

“Please, join Azerbaijani people over the world in commemorating the fallen victims of Khojaly Massacre and making an official statement to recognize the Khojaly Massacre. Make an action to never let such a horror happen again!” the letter said.